City Council to Ban Free Range Chickens in Webster County November 9th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

A meeting was held Monday discussing the chickens overrunning numerous neighborhoods in Webster County. Officials are going through ordinances to find out exactly what the law states within city limits.

One ordinance bans livestock while the other limits the number of animals a property owner can have based on the amount of land they own.

Until the city comes up with a plan, Police Chief Starkey has given residents the green light to handle the chicken problem themselves.

