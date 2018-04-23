City Commissioners Pass Nuisance Ordinance in Warrick Co.

A measure that will help clean up problem properties in Warrick County has passed unanimously. County Commissioners heard a final reading of the nuisance ordinance during their meeting Monday.

The ordinance focuses on two major nuisances overgrown vegetation like weeds or grass, and appliances left on property like inoperable auto parts.

It’s geared toward residential and business properties, not rural businesses or farms. Right now, when the county has to clean a mess, the taxpayers foot the bill without any rebate.

This ordinance would put the costs on the property owner. Commissioners hope it will ultimately lead to lower taxes and higher property values. Only Warrick County residents can file a nuisance complaint.

Offenders won’t receive an invoice right away.

They can come to the board within 10 days of the order to fight against it.

