City of Carbondale Launches Eclipse Hotline

The City of Carbondale is launching an eclipse hotline designed to help keep people safe and informed during the solar eclipse weekend. Visitors can call 618-967-5220, and talk to a city employee about general information pertaining to the eclipse event.

It will be staffed 24 hours on August 19th and 20th, and on August 21st from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is for non-emergency calls only.

The 2017 Solar Eclipse will move directly over part of southern Illinois and western Kentucky on August 21st.

Hopkinsville is another site in the tri-state area for viewing this phenomenon.

