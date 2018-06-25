Home Indiana Evansville Citizens Invited To June Traveling City Hall Program June 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The June Traveling City Hall program is putting on a Summer Grill with “e is for everyone” on Wednesday, June 27th from 5:30PM to 7:00PM. This event will take place at the Boys and Girls club on 700 Bellemeade Avenue.

The goal of the Summer Grill is for community members to learn what “e is for everyone” is about while sharing unique stories about your neighborhoods and living areas. Free food will offered, as well as an “e is for everyone” giveaway.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be in attendance, and open the meeting by introducing city heads as well as giving public service announcements.

After the opening, the public will have an opportunity to speak with the Mayor or city department heads about any issue that involves local government.

This event is free and open to the public.

