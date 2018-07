Home Indiana Evansville Cisse’s Bread Bakery in Evansville will close August 4 July 26th, 2018 Amanda Decker Evansville

An Eastside Evansville bakery is closing its doors for good next month. Cisse’s Bread Bakery in the Lawndale Shopping Center is closing Saturday, August 4th.

The owners posted to Facebook saying they plan to stop by the Franklin Street Bazaar that same day.

The owners also say they are looking for ways to keep selling their products with fewer overhead costs.

