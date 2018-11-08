Cirque Du Soleil’s “Cortero” Coming to Evansville.

A unique performance that showcases comedy, acting, and acrobatics is coming to the Evansville early next year.

Cirque Du Soleil’s “Corteo” production will be swinging onto the stage at the Ford Center in January.

Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.

The cast of the performance is composed of 51 acrobats, musicians, singers, and actors from all across the globe.

There will be six performances from January 23rd through the 27th.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here.

