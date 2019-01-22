Cirque Du Soleil CORTEO Opens Tomorrow!

We’ve been getting you excited for Cirque du Soleil CORTEO, opening tomorrow at The Ford Center, and if my stories and sneak peeks weren’t enough to get you hype?

We’ve got a special guest here to get you pumped…



Catch Cirque du Soleil CORTEO, opening tomorrow night at The Ford Center, and running through Sunday the 27th.

You can purchase your tickets from Cirque du Soleil’s website or at The Ford Center box office.

Grab your tickets and enjoy the “joyous procession”.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments