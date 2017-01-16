Circus Closing Could Impact Local Event

Officials behind “The Greatest Show on Earth” are citing declining attendance and high operating costs for the decision to end the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Organizers behind an annual Evansville circus act say they face the same challenges.

For the past 83 years, the Hadi Shrine Circus has entertained families in Evansville acting as a major fundraiser for the fraternity. The Hadi Shriners have heard the same concerns over animal cruelty but a spokesperson says there is a key difference in how each event is run.

Hadi Shrine Spokesman Dale Thomas says, “Ringling Brothers was a large circus that most of their performers work for them full time. Our circus is produced by a Shriner. We don’t go out and buy a circus from anyone. We go out and hire individual acts every year and put a circus together. If you mistreat your animals you’re not going to be in our circus, we know that.”

Ticket sales were down at the Hadi Shrine Circus last year but it may see a benefit from the Ringling Brothers closure. Thomas says it may be easier to put acts together with more available.

