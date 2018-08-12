Circumcision Protest At Four Freedoms Monument

Protesters gathered in Evansville today fighting for infants rights.

A protest against circumcisions was held at the Four Freedoms Monument. Evansville protesters joined a nationwide protest against the routine procedure. Protesters at todays event say, the procedure is a violation of basic human rights. They also say doctors are not informing parents of immediate and long term complications.

Jessica Rigdon said “Doctors aren’t telling parents that, they are just recommending the procedure for erroneous myths that have been well debunked with several studies. Most of the world circumcise their sons, over seventy percent in fact, and a lot of countries find out we do this to little boys and they are actual horrified.”

The United States is one of the last countries continuing this practice. Female Genital Mutilation was just banned in 1997 under the 14th Amendment.

