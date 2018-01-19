Home Indiana Evansville Cindy Brinker, USI VP, Announces Retirement after Nearly 40 Years at the School January 19th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The University of Southern Indiana Vice President is retiring after nearly four decades at the school. Cindy Brinker plans to retire this year effective December 31, 2018, but she will serve her last six months on sabbatical. Her last official day the university will be June 30, 2018.

In 1979, Brinker joined USI, and for 12 years served as the Director of Human Resources. She was promoted to Assistant Vice President for Business Affairs in 1991.

In 2004, she was promoted to VP for Government Relations, and in 2008, became the VP for Government and University Relations. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from DePauw University.

Brinker also works closely with members of the Indiana General Assembly concerning legislation that impacts higher education. She has also served on and chaired various university committees throughout her career.

There’s no word on who will replace Brinker, but an announcement will be made at a later date.

