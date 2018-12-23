Home Indiana Cincinnati Reds Caravan Coming To Evansville December 23rd, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Tri-State fans of the Cincinnati Reds will have the chance to meet some of their favorite current and former players.

The Reds caravan will be in town Friday, January 18th at Eastland mall in Evansville.

The event will also feature Reds broadcasters, front office executives and mascot for an autograph as well as a meet and greet session.

The St. Louis Cardinals caravan will be in Evansville two days later at the Physical Activities Center on the campus of the University of Southern Indiana.

Admission for the events is free.

