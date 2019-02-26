Cigarette Tax Bill and More Fail to Pass Indiana’s First General Assembly Session

Today was the final day for Bills to make it onto their next phase in the Indiana General Assembly. If the bills didn’t make it past the committees, then they are officially off the table for consideration.

Lawmakers push for more than sixteen hundred bills to make it through the first session of the Indiana General Assembly, but some didn’t make it out of the committee’s including a bill to raise cigarette taxes, an increase in money for teachers supplies, and putting an age limit on energy drink purchases.

A Bill that would have expanded the tax credit Indiana teachers get when the buy classroom supplies has died.

It would have increased the credit from 100 dollars to 500 dollars.

Teachers from around the state descended on the capitol protesting for this to pass.

“I feel like we have the legislatures ear.. We talk. But I’m not sure how much we`re seeing the results of that,” says Rochester Community Schools teacher Jill Weaver.

It was one of several Bills addressing the state’s teacher shortage, and one of several bills that won’t move forward.

Another Bill that won’t be brought up until the next session is putting an age restriction on energy drinks.

One Hoosier family that lost their son asked Senator Ron Alting to introduce Senate Bill 369 making it illegal to sell energy drinks to anyone under 21.

“I did not know the affects of some of these energy drinks until I was asked by a constituent to carry this piece of legislation,” says Senator Ron Alting.

Another proposal designed to get people to quit smoking was House Bill 1565.

It called for a two dollar a pack increase on cigarettes, and many lawmakers thought it could improve Hoosier health.

“In almost every important health metric, whether its overall health, infant mortality, cancer death rates, heart disease, we rank in the bottom ten,” says Bryan Hannon with the American Cancer Society.

Lawmakers were also discussing making it illegal to smoke in a vehicle when a child under 6 is present. That measure also failed.

And high school drug testing will remain up to each district for now.

A Bill requiring drug testing for all student athletes in Indiana didn’t have enough support to make it through the first half of the session.

One proposal would have decriminalized marijuana, but that measure was voted down in committee.

Another Bill that would have put the entire state in the same time zone also failed just like it has several times before.

So for now the state will remain split between Eastern and Central.

Comments

comments