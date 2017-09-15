Home Kentucky Churchill Downs and Keeneland Partners to Build Two New Racing Tracks in KY September 15th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Churchill Downs and Keeneland announce a partnership they hope will lead to two new racetracks in Kentucky. They’re looking at locations in Know County and Christian County.

Both facilities would feature live racing along with historical racing machines for casino-style gambling. Track officials say the promised facilities will help strengthen the sport and create new opportunities.

They will need to get a racing license from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission which they’ve already applied for. A few infrastructure improvements will also be needed.

