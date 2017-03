Home Indiana Evansville Churches Rely on Lenten Fish Fries as Major Fundraisers March 10th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Catholics across the Tri-State and the world are observing Lent, and with that come fish fries every Friday until Easter.

However, they’re more than just good meals and fellowship, they help keep the church doors open.

44News reporter Chelsea Koerbler has details on the importance of these events at local churches in the video below.



Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments