Church Vandalism Lands Brother, Sister Behind Bars March 8th, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois

A brother and sister are accused of vandalizing a Wayne County church. Our media partner at WFIW reports, Kenzie Stanley, 24, and Jonathan Stanley, 33, are accused of vandalizing Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in rural Jasper Township. The incident happened Sunday, March 4th.

They’re accused of spray painting vulgar language and making references to at least two Biblical scriptures on the church.

Members of the church notified authorities about the vandalism and surveillance cameras show the suspects in the act.

Investigators say the duo told them that “a fire had been building up” since their family was kicked out of the church more than 20 years ago.

Both have been charged with criminal damage to property, but have since posted a $2,520 cash bond.

