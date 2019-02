A church bus crashes on the Indiana Toll Road and the driver is facing DUI charges. Police say nearly 50 people were on the bus at the time.

The group was on their way home from Chicago when 82-year-old Wilton Carr drove off the road hitting an embankment making the bus go airborne.

The crash threw several riders from their seats.

Five people went to the hospital.

Carr faces four charges of driving while intoxicated.

