44News | Evansville, IN

Church Alarm Leads To Kentucky Man’s Arrest

Church Alarm Leads To Kentucky Man’s Arrest

February 22nd, 2018 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

A Kentucky man wanted for burglary is now facing additional charges for breaking into a church. Deputies say they found William Neal, 28, of Boston, KY, hiding under a desk inside the First Baptist Church in Drakesboro.

Deputies responded to an alarm at the church this morning. When they arrived they saw an open door with a broken window inside the church. They say he was hiding under a desk.

Neal is also wanted for a probation violation and for failure to appear in Jeffersonville, Indiana. His other charges include identity theft and giving an officer a false name and address. He was also served with the outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.