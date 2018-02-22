Home Kentucky Church Alarm Leads To Kentucky Man’s Arrest February 22nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A Kentucky man wanted for burglary is now facing additional charges for breaking into a church. Deputies say they found William Neal, 28, of Boston, KY, hiding under a desk inside the First Baptist Church in Drakesboro.

Deputies responded to an alarm at the church this morning. When they arrived they saw an open door with a broken window inside the church. They say he was hiding under a desk.

Neal is also wanted for a probation violation and for failure to appear in Jeffersonville, Indiana. His other charges include identity theft and giving an officer a false name and address. He was also served with the outstanding warrants for his arrest.

