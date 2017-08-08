Home Indiana Chucky and Kameryn Mission Donates Supplies to Cedar Hall Elementary August 8th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

Kids at Cedar Hall Elementary are getting a head start on the school year. Chucky and Kameryn’s mission, which normally collects toys for 911 Gives Hope, decided this year to collect school supplies.

Those supplies are getting donated to teachers and kids at the school so they don’t have to pay for their own supplies.

According to Rachel with the Mission, Cedar Hall’s student body lives in 90 percent poverty and the teaching staff has to put more of their own money into getting the things they need to get through a school year.

