First Sensory Sensitive Sunday Held For Kids With Autism

Chuck E. Cheese is now offering “Sensory Sensitive Sundays”

Every first Sunday of the month Chuck E. Cheese opens their doors too hours early. They will reduce noise, and dim the lights to accommodate children with autism and other special needs.

Full menu, games and a trained care staff will be on hand. Jason Seibensticker, Senior Assistant Manager of the Chuck E. Cheese on Green River Road in Evansville said,

“We want to have our doors open to for kids with sensory processing issues too, you know just beyond the full on body kids that can handle crowds, you know of course, there so many different levels of being others, on the spectrum, that it’s one way that we can accommodate you know these kids as well.”

Seibensticker said he hopes more families take advantage of “Sensory Sensitive Sundays” and he hopes to see even bigger crowds in the future.

He said there has been quite a push on various social media as well to attract attention to the new program.

