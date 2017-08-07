Home Kentucky Henderson Chromebooks to be Used in Henderson County Middle Schools August 7th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Some students in Henderson County will have an additional tool to help them learn this school year.

The students will have a more digital way to get their work done.

19-hundred Google Chromebooks are set up and ready to be used by students in the Henderson County School District.

Every 6th, 7th, and 8th grader at North and South Middle Schools will be assigned a laptop.

Just because these Chromebooks will be a new teaching method in the middle schools, doesn’t mean it’s all they’ll use or that physical textbooks are obsolete.

“There are digital textbooks, however digital textbooks are very expensive as well,” said Kris Gordon, Henderson Public Schools Director of Instructional Technology. “So it’s not as simple as cutting out textbooks all together but really the Chromebooks works as another tool that goes in the toolbox that helps students learn in another way.”

Parents with students in the middle schools pay a $25 technology fee to cover costs of repairs and damages.

Through the district’s technology integration plan, Chromebooks will be used by all 3rd-12th graders by the 2019-2020 school year.

Chelsea Koerbler



