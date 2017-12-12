Christmas Wreaths Sold In Evansville Recalled

Some Christmas wreaths sold in Evansville are being recalled. The Department of Natural Resources says Boy Scout Troop 399 sold Christmas wreaths, from North Carolina, infected with the fungus that causes Boxwood Blight. The disease is highly contagious to boxwood shrubs, which are a popular landscape plant. There is no danger or risk to humans.

In southern Indiana, the only group selling these contaminated wreaths was Boy Scout Troop 399, from their Christmas tree lot on West Franklin Street at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Evansville.

The DNR is asking for anyone who bought the wreaths from the Boy Scout Troop to put the wreath in a plastic trash bag and return it to the tree lot on West Franklin Street before December 17th. You can drop off the wreaths between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. everyday until December 17th.

If you cannot make it, you are asked to bag the wreath and place it next to the garage by the church parking lot.

You are asked to leave your name, address, and contact number when wreaths are dropped off, specifically those who did not pre-order their wreaths.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources will follow up this summer with residents to check Boxwoods in the landscape for symptoms.

The scouts are working with DNR officials to contact customers about how to handle and dispose of the wreaths.

To learn more about Boxwood Blight click here.

