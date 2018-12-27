Christmas Tree Recycling Starts in January

People who are looking for a way to get rid of their Christmas tree can do so by recycling it in Evansville.

On January 5th you can bring your tree and a bucket to the parking lot of the former Walmart store on the Lloyd near Rosenberger on the west side. They’ll turn your old tree into mulch you can take home.

Solid Waste Management Joe Ballard says, “Solid waste district provides the program. We use Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve or Wesselman Nature society they’re the ones that run the program. They have volunteers that unload the cars and trucks and stuff like that.”

Southwestern Indiana Master Gardeners and Randy’s Tree Service also help with the recycling efforts.

