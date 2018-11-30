Home Indiana Evansville Christmas Tree Honors Those Impacted by Organ Donations November 30th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Indiana Donor Network tree stands tall at the corner of Locust Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. It honors those impacted by organ donations.

It is decorated with ornaments made by the family members of donors in memory of their loved ones who were able to save lives.

Dr. Emil Weber says, “People realize what significance this has for their continued life, and help with the organization, and are very positive in the approach to handling these problems.”

According to the Indiana Donor Network, 115,000 people across the country are waiting for an organ transplant.

That list includes more than 40 people who live in Vanderburgh County.

