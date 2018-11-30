44News | Evansville, IN

Christmas Parades in Full Swing Despite Spring Like Weather

November 30th, 2018 Indiana, Kentucky

The temperature may be higher than usual for December, but Christmas is still in the air in the Tri-State.

On Saturday, December 1st, the city of Henderson will be having its Christmas parade beginning at 10:30AM.

The Main Street Christmas parade in New Harmony kicks off at 10:30AM on Saturday as well.

Madisonville’s parade beings at 5:00PM, and the Carmi parade will start right after the tree lighting ceremony at 5:30PM.

The weekend of festivities will wrap up in Boonville, as their parade is set to begin at 2:00PM.

 

