Christmas Parades in Full Swing Despite Spring Like Weather
The temperature may be higher than usual for December, but Christmas is still in the air in the Tri-State.
On Saturday, December 1st, the city of Henderson will be having its Christmas parade beginning at 10:30AM.
The Main Street Christmas parade in New Harmony kicks off at 10:30AM on Saturday as well.
Madisonville’s parade beings at 5:00PM, and the Carmi parade will start right after the tree lighting ceremony at 5:30PM.
The weekend of festivities will wrap up in Boonville, as their parade is set to begin at 2:00PM.