A Christmas Meal 16 Years in the Making

A Christmas meal and party was thrown for the homeless in downtown Evansville.

Nearly 100 meals were served, blankets given out, and music was played for the pre-Christmas party. A new ministry called HIS Safe Haven Ministry threw the celebration. The organizer of the group says she’s been wanting to kick off this ministry for the last 16 years and kept getting called back to Evansville to start it.

For ways you can get involved with the ministry, you can call (812) 402-4456.

Comments

comments