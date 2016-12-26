Christmas Lights Stolen before Santa Arrives in Princeton

A Princeton family has a little less cheer after the Christmas holiday.

They were hoping to enjoy their Christmas lights into the new year but a thief took off with three lazer lights before the Herings could even open gifts Christmas morning.

The lights were an early gift from husband Rick to wife Melissa. Rick found a deal and scored the lights at $200 each.

Now the three lights set up near the road are gone. Melissa says they’ll probably get more lights for next year.

She says to whom ever took the lights, there is always forgiveness and you can put them back in the yard where you found them.

44News Reporter Heather Good reports below.

