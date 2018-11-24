Home Kentucky Christmas On The Farm Benefits Worthy Cause November 24th, 2018 Paul Wilcoxen Kentucky

Families from all over the tri-state traveled to the Blue Moon Stable in Corydon, KY to visit Christmas on the Farm.

It’s a family friendly event catered for all.

It’s also a benefit for Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding.

Families were able to enjoy the holiday season with pony rides, hay rides, photos with Santa, petting zoo, vendor mall, BBQ and various other children’s activities.

“We want to have something for everyone to do,” said Stacy Denton, owner of Blue Moon Stables as well as Founder and vice president of Healing Reins. “We do have it, obviously, during the holiday season when families are getting together so this is something for them to do to meet up and do something, spend a couple hours here and just enjoy a good old fashion time on the farm.”

This is the fourth year for the event that concludes Sunday.

The number of visitors has grown from nearly 1,200 the first year to more than 2,000 last year.

Denton expects, with the seasonably comfortable weather this weekend, that the number will exceed last year’s totals.

Denton says an event like this doesn’t happen by magic but takes the work of many volunteers. She estimates nearly 40 volunteers were on hand Saturday with closer to 30 scheduled to work Sunday because of the limited hours.

https://www.facebook.com/healingreinsKY/

