Christmas Comes Early For Some Veterans

Christmas spirit filled the air at the Western Kentucky Veteran’s Center. The Henderson War Memorial Foundation and members of the American Legion Honor Guard showed their creative and giving sides. Members usually give gifts to residents at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center each year. However this time they made sure they got a present for each veteran.

The Henderson War Memorial Foundation provided gifts for 96 veterans in hopes of placing countless smiles on their faces and it was hard not to lend a helping hand.

Member of the War Memorial Foundation, Jim Smith says, “We always respect the veterans that are down here and we want to show them that we respect them and honor the things that they did but this year we stepped up a little bit and said instead of our names just being with a few of them we wanted to be with all of them.” Each one of the gifts were ordered by military branch and size including a hat, a shirt and some personal grooming items.

Commander Jim Hanley says there isn’t enough that could be done to honor our veterans no matter the time of year. He says, “They love their veterans in which everyone should do that anyway and there’s nothing in this world that any veteran in this country should be recognized. People should really it’s heart felt for a veteran.”

Those who received the gifts say they are thankful. Former U.S. Marine John Day says, “Not many people care about you and won’t share some nice presents and a nice Christmas with you. We really are a lot more thankful than a lot of people think we are.” overall the veterans were very happy with their presents. to learn more about what the henderson war memorial foundation does, click here.

