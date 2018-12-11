A Christmas Classic Sparks Controversy

“Baby It’s Cold Outside” has been banned by some radio stations nationwide after some people took offense to the lyrics.

The song was written in the 1940s for a married couple to perform at their parties, but these days some people are hearing more than just a flirtatious song.

“Back in the 1940s, this wasn’t certainly meant as anything diabolical and maybe what people are having an issue with is the line what’s in this drink,” says Dave Westrich from 107.1 WJPS. “She sings what’s in this drink, but back then it was more of a type of ‘okay well I’m blaming my actions on the alcohol.'”

“I can see where people are coming from with it might being a little controversial because he’s pushy, but it’s still a great song. It puts people in the Christmas spirit and I still sing it in the shower with Michael Buble,” says Ethan Price.

The complaints originated from the Me Too movement, but Dave Westrich from 107.1 WJPS says they haven’t heard a single complaint.

“You know not to discredit any of the problems and issues that we’ve had across the country and especially the ladies that are affected, but we could take this too far. It’s just a fun song,” says Westrich.

He says he would only consider taking the song off the air if many of his tri-state listeners took offense to the lyrics.

“I mean if you do that, then we will have to start pulling “Santa Baby” and all of the other songs that could be suggestive,” says Westrich.

It looks like the Christmas classic won’t be frozen in its tracks here in the tri-state.

“You know there are other songs out there that are a lot more offensive than that,” says Price.

