Christmas Celebrations in Historic Downtown Newburgh

Downtown Newburgh will soon be getting into the Christmas spirit with carolers, musicians, and the man in red himself, Santa Claus.

On December 1st and 2nd, the streets of historic downtown Newburgh will be alive with holiday festivities from roasting chestnuts to citizens dressed in fashions from days gone by.

Attendees can search for the Elf on the Shelf and Candy Cane hidden in participating stores around town to qualify for a prize. The Giant Snow Globe next to House of White will be on display from Noon to 3:00PM on the 1st for people to view or photograph.

If you want to see Kris Kringle live and in the suit, both him and Mrs. Claus will be at Town Hall on the 1st from 10:00AM to Noon, and 1:00PM to 4:00PM. The two will return on the 2nd from 1:00PM to 4:00PM. Families are encouraged to bring cameras for a family photo with the jolly couple free of charge.

On December 1st at 7:00PM, the Festival of Trees, Gala & Auction will take place at Preservation Hall. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. The evening will consist of tasting locally created hors d’ourevres while taking in fancifully decorated Christmas trees.

The weekend festivities will wrap up on the 2nd at 5:00PM at Town Hall for the official town lighting of the Tree of Lights and a community concert by the Castle Knight Sensations.

Parking is available with trolley pick up at Newburgh Elementary School or the west end parking lot across the street from Pet Food Center. Trolley rides are free and will run approximately every 15 minutes.

