Christmas Candy Kids Can Make: Peppermint Patties

Ever stress over buying gifts?

Save money, and give the gift of love this year by making the gift yourself!

We’re in the kitchen with teen Chef Zane, and she’s showing us how to make a sweet, minty treat that’s sure to delight any recipient!





Peppermint Patties:

Ingredients

•1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk

•1 and 1/2 teaspoons peppermint extract

•3 cups powdered sugar

•8 ounces dark chocolate chopped (or mini dark chocolate chips)

•2 teaspoons oil

Instructions

1.In a medium size bowl mix the sweetened condensed milk, peppermint extract, and powdered sugar together until thick dough forms.

2.Grab small pieces of dough, form into balls.

3.Using a medicine cup or other round object, smush the dough balls flat. Place onto a wax paper covered baking sheet.

4.Place the peppermint patties into the fridge to allow to cool for about 30 minutes.

5.Place the chocolate in a heat safe bowl. Heat the chocolate in the microwave in 15 second intervals until the chocolate is fully melted. Stir until smooth.

6.Using a fork dip the peppermint patties into the melted chocolate and place back on the wax paper covered baking sheet.

7.Once all patties have been coated place the tray back in the fridge and allow the chocolate to set for another 30 minutes.

8.Store the peppermint patties in the fridge until ready to be served! Enjoy!

Let me know when you make these and how they turned out!

I will tell you that when I make them, I double the peppermint extract, I also add a tablespoon of the extract to the dark chocolate, then a small piece of paraffin in the chocolate as well to make it easier to dip.

