Kentucky high schools may soon be offering a course on Christianity, using the Bible. Senate Bill 138 cleared a state senate committee Thursday night.

Senator Robin Webb, sponsoring the bill, says including the Bible in the curriculum would help students understand society and culture.

If the bill passes, it could impact the common core standards in public schools.

