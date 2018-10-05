Home Indiana Evansville Christ Gospel Booth Offers Fall Festival Snacks and Treats October 5th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Folks looking to get a taste of Fall Festival all year long can stop by the Christ Gospel Church booth to pick up some bread.

Congregation members start making their product months in advance and you can actually take them home and freeze them for later in the year.

Reverend Sharon Spicer or Sister Spicer to her friends, says they’ve been doing this for decades and they have the process down to a science.

“We have an awesome privilege to be able to do this, because it supports our church, and we use it to maintain our building. We remodeled our front building last year with new carpet and paint in our fellowship hall and our back area,” says Spicer.

Sister Spicer says they also sell delicious brownies and shark teeth.

She says the money not only benefits the church but they also donate to various missions in the Tri-State all year long.

