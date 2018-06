Home Indiana Evansville Chris Young at the Ford Center this Fall June 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Chris Young will be kicking off his upcoming tour in Evansville this October.

The “Chris Young Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour” is coming to the Ford Center on October 25th, 2018.

Special guests include Dan + Shay, Morgan Evans, and Dee Jay Silver.

Young, an AMC Male Vocalist Nominee, has been hailed “a true country singer” by the Lincoln Journal Star.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Thursday, June 28th at 10:00 AM.

