Chris Cooke – October 22nd, 2017

In this edition of What The Community Has To Say, Chris Cooke spoke about predatory towing in the Hoosier state. This segment aired on Sunday, October 22nd.

Recently, I noticed across local social media groups that “Predatory Towing” has become quite the issue for patrons within our emerging cultural districts and downtown neighborhoods of Evansville. You may ask yourself, what is “Predatory Towing”? Predatory towing is a term that refers to a combination of generally unethical practices used by some towing companies to maximize their income. These practices include using spotters to get your car towed almost as soon as you leave it; charging excessive fees for towing or storage; or making private side deals with owners of stores or parking lots to maximize towing income. Any of these practices can result in unfair and excessive charges for the vehicle owner.

“Predatory Towing” been an issue elsewhere in Indiana, most notably within the City of Indianapolis. Back in July of 2011, their City-County Council approved a new ordinance creating several requirements and regulations designed to end the practice. 6 years later the ordinance has proven to be a valuable tool for consumers fixing what was once wrong.

Evansville has made similar significant investments into both our downtown and cultural districts. Now is not the time for us to allow a few bad business owners to ruin the consumer confidence generated by positive momentum and spoil millions invested by tax payer dollars into these parts of our community. I encourage you to reach out to your elected officials and encourage them to look at what Indianapolis and other cities have done via ordinance to discourage this practice before it gets worse here. If you find yourself a victim of this sort of abuse, please file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Division Office of the Indiana Attorney General at 317-232-6330 with towing concerns.

I am Chris Cooke and that is what I have to say!

