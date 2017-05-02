Chris Cooke – May 2nd, 2017

In this edition of What The Community Has To Say, Chris Cooke, talks about poverty around the tri-state region using statistics from a local amateur statistician. This segment aired on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Recently, a family member shared with me the findings of local amateur statistician Rob Wiederstein and his work on poverty by exploring data and evidence-based public policy within the Henderson-Evansville area. He used available Census Bureau data in reaching these findings.

Wiederstein’s summary was eye opening to me when it stated that in our region from 2000 to 2015, Vanderburgh County experienced the highest increase (62.3%) to a poverty rate of 17.2%. In Kentucky, Union’s increased by 59.2% with a poverty rate of 20.7% and Henderson’s by 42.9% with a poverty rate of 17%. Simply stated about 1 in 6 of all people living in the City Henderson or Evansville are in poverty based on these numbers. While the U.S. measure of “poverty” has understandably been criticized for decades, these trends remain relevant and point to long term concerns and suggests that poverty is likely to increase in the Tri-state for the foreseeable future.

Nelson Mandela said it best when he stated, “As long as poverty, injustice and gross inequality persist in our world, none of us can truly rest.”

I strongly urge you to get involved in this fight by first raising your awareness level of the underlying currents of this issue. Start by giving some time or support to a nonprofit engaged in the fight already. While there is not a magic bullet solution, I challenge all elected officials on both sides of the river to come together to support a community wide conversation on how we can come up with a way to ramp up our response to these damning statistics from the past 15 years.

I am Chris Cooke, Past President of United Neighborhoods of Evansville and that is what I have to say.

Comments

comments