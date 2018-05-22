Chris Cooke – May 19th, 2018

Earlier this week, the US Supreme Court struck down federal restrictions on sports wagering outside of Nevada. This ruling means that we now have the potential to bring a multibillion-dollar underground industry into the daylight. It can now be regulated, marketed, and taxed, which has states, gaming interests, and others excited about the potential revenues. The State of Indiana needs to jump on this opportunity ASAP! Our state has the existing footprint of Casinos and Racetracks in place for us to move quickly and get in front of our neighbors on the financial potential much as we did with both Riverboat Gambling and the Hoosier lottery in our recent past. Can you imagine what Indiana would be like today without the revenues created by both? The state of New Jersey appears ready to pounce and will allow sports wagering in both its casinos and racetracks within weeks of this ruling. Many other states have legislation ready for passage, while one-industry analyst figures as many as 32 states could legalize some form of sports gambling within the next five years.

With that being said, I urge both the public and our elected leaders to educate themselves on this case, hoping the awareness from doing so would bring everyone to my conclusion. We need to move the State of Indiana into a position to capitalize on legalized sports betting before other states in our region get there first. However, in Indiana, we need to take all potential proceeds from legalized Sports Betting and place them into a Text and Electronic Book Trust Fund that would enable every Hoosier child to truly attend school for FREE from Pre-K through College!

I am Chris Cooke and that is what I have to say!



Comments

comments