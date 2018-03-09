44News | Evansville, IN

Chris Cooke – March 9th, 2018

Chris Cooke – March 9th, 2018

March 9th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

In this edition of What The Community Has To Say, Chris Cooke talks about the success of the OVC tournament and the opportunities hosting more tournaments may bring. This segment aired on Friday, March 9th.

