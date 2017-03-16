Chris Cooke – March 16th, 2017

Chris Cooke, past President of United Neighborhoods of Evansville, is talking about Armchair Activists on this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say. This segment aired on Thursday, March 16th.

Armchair Activist as defined by the Urban Dictionary is “One who sits in their armchair or desk chair and blogs or posts Activists issues on Facebook without ever really doing anything about said issues or exercising any form of activism as it would require that person to actually leave the armchair. Jackie sure can talk up a big game on the issues, but she’s not going to do anything about them — she’s an Armchair Activist.”

Now by no means am I saying that all people who utilize social media and technology to raise awareness, educate, and promote conversations surrounding injustices, local and global issues, and causes are “Armchair Activists” but it’s a reference to those who don’t match their keyboard talents with anything else beyond their computer screen. Personally, I have never been afraid to get my hands dirty so to speak on the issues and causes that I am most passionate about.

However, I feel a sense of frustration as the ranks of this almost religious like sect of activists grows at an alarming rate to where it has become an epidemic in modern society. There many who have crossed my path with who I know don’t exercise their civic duties, volunteer, or engage in social advocacy outside the virtual world. They are all in on the idea of activism in this form being “trendy”.

However, their lack of follow through has become problematic towards the issues and causes they seek to help as others who would normal help in a hands on manner, just shut off the keyboard rhetoric as the white noise of daily modern life. Armchair Activism is not a replacement for civic engagement, so please be passionate about your causes, but don’t forget to unplug from time to time and engage in the physical world!

I am Chris Cooke, Past President of United Neighborhoods of Evansville and that is what I have to say!

