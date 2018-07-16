Chris Cooke – July 15th, 2018

Protests and demonstrations are an important part of democracy for they allow individuals the opportunity to express their feelings about a wide variety of issues and people. They are a chance to show society’s ills and potentially inspire individuals to become agents of change. However, I have to ask, do they truly make a difference? Do targets and issues of protests feel their impact or are they just able to ignore these public displays of anger or upset?

I am of the opinion that recent radicalized and often times violent political protests played out across media are nothing more than another form of bullying. Furthermore, the recent wave of political activism, marked by protests in cities across America, appear more violent to me as well. One should not have to cover their face to make a point in our country today, and civil public discourse has become history it seems. Since the election of 2016, there have been so many marches that America’s protests are a regular sight with mainstream media coverage waning. Personally, I feel that society is suffering from protest-fatigue. There is an over saturation of the public space taken up by the same groups of people demanding change in dwindling numbers, often supplanted by the ease of adding your signature to an online petition. Simply waving placards and chanting in unison no longer appears to be sufficient in getting a reaction today and often becomes nothing more than background noise to the 85% of unengaged public that said protests seek to influence.

In conclusion, the protest playbook with roots back to the 1960’s needs an update. I encourage change and outside the box thinking in reaching today’s masses, that does not involve bullying or violence.

I am Chris Cooke and that is what I have to say!



