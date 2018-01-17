Chris Cooke – January 17th, 2018

In this edition of What The Community Has To Say, Chris Cooke talks about the shot spotter and bringing the discussions of this technology to the city of Evansville. This segment aired on Wednesday, January 17th.

Over the past week, I have been asked by many my opinion of how to address the issue of rising crime in our city. I personally saw to bring the head of Shot Spotter to speak to United Neighborhoods a while back in an effort to move our community discussion forward on emerging law enforcement technologies. I hear gun fire at my own home several times a week and know that it is pointless to call in since ten different folks could hear the same shot and give dispatch ten different directions it came from, wasting limited resources. I am a fan of Shot Spotter for it helps to maximize resources and manpower. However, I think when adding tools to utilize the “New” money that local Law Enforcement has available to them in 2018, we need to take a hard look at Hammond’s Blue Net as well since it appears via recent media coverage, our crime is similar to what they were/are dealing with in that corner of our state. Hammond has had immediate success from implementing the Blue Net in late 2017. For Vanderburgh County, I feel a mix of both a License Plate Recognition System or “Blue Net” and Shot Spotter would be great tools at the disposal of multiple local law enforcement agencies. When factored in with potential additional officers, the police will be better equipped to reach the goals of serving and protecting us against ALL forms of crime locally.

We as a community need to continue a considerable discussion of ALL options at our disposal going forward! I encourage each of you get involved by making your opinions known to elected officials so that we can continue to move the discussion forward!

I am Chris Cooke and that is what I have to say!

