Chris Cooke – August 19th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Chris Cooke, talks about the litigation that continues in the Marth Crosley case, and how local leaders have stepped in to help with that process. This segment aired on Saturday, August 19th.

Currently, the Hillview Animal Hoarding case is one that is making headlines as litigation continue where 68 dogs were removed from the property back in February. Although Martha Crosley was convicted, the fate of 21 dogs from this incident will be decided in court on September 29th. As a rescue cat and dog owner myself, any act of animal cruelty is personally appalling to me for I and many others view it as a gateway to other forms of abuse in today’s society.

Thankfully, some of our local leaders have not waited on the outcome to seek a change in the system that produces such incidents as earlier this year. City Council President Missy Mosby, Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann, Sheriff Dave Wedding, and others are in the end stages of creating an animal cruelty registry. The proposed registry would list people convicted of crimes against animals on a website for up to two years, making such information readily accessible to local shelters, law enforcement, and the general public. This form of a background check is modeled after similar registries in other cities and counties across the country, but the first of its kind in the Tri-State.

I personally ask that each of you get involved in supporting this registry, by first finding and following the Hoosiers Unite for Animal Rights pages on social media. Since the proposed registry includes those who have been convicted in Vanderburgh County, reach out to your elected officials and encourage support for this registry. In conclusion, on September 29th, please wear purple to stand with us in the fight against animal abusers as a show of support.

I am Chris Cooke, Past President of United Neighborhoods of Evansville and that is what I have to say.

