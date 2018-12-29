Home Entertainment Chris Brown Faces Monkey Related Misdemeanor Charges December 29th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Entertainment

Singer Chris Brown finds himself in trouble with the law once again.

The 29 year old singer is facing monkey related misdemeanor charges. On Thursday, December 27, Brown was hit with 2 criminal charges of having a Capuchin Monkey as a pet, without having a permit. The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office filed a complaint last week.

This comes after Brown posted a picture of his 3 year old cuddling the pet back in January. California Fish And Wildlife agents seized the monkey immediately after the social media post.

Brown is scheduled to be arraigned in February. He faces up to a year in prison if found guilty.



