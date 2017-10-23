Chivalry is NOT Dead!

There’s a group that keeps the medieval traditions alive with training in glass blowing, hand lettering, weaving, and combat.

And just like the Knights of old, chivalry is a big part of this society’s code.

Let’s travel back in time with the Society for Creative Anachronisms.

Banners wave in the breeze as the sounds of melee fill the air!

Who is the SCA and why do people join?

Mundanely I’m a distribution clerk for a national van line. I get to be someone I don’t normally get to be in the modern world.

I get to sit at a desk all day. And here, I get to play with swords! I mean, you can’t do that at a desk job.

Yeah, you might get called into HR for that…

It’s a sport that I enjoy. You get to have non set parameters of what you’re doing, it’s not choreographed. And it’s good cardio, a good workout. I’m a Purchasing Manager by trade, in my normal life, here I’m just a guy out fighting with everyone else.

Our family became a part of The Society because we were very interested in Medieval history. This has become, not only friends, but very close family.

We get together on holidays and gatherings, and this has become very much a family activity for us.

And Chivalry isn’t dead, they bring it back with them into the “Modern World”.

When you talk about courtesy and chivalry, it’s going the extra step for people, protecting the weak, speaking up for those that are not able to speak for themselves. All of that translates into the modern world! And this is a place where people who might not have been raised in the best of circumstances, never got exposed to that growing up, here’s a place for them to come and practice it. And then they go into the modern world, and they get to bring it with them.

Adventure awaits when you join the Society for Creative Anachronisms.

