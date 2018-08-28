Home Indiana Chipotle Launches Nationwide Food Delivery Service August 28th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Chipotle Mexican Grill is partnering with delivery service DoorDash. Chipotle says direct delivery is available nationwide through its app and website.

However, DoorDash doesn’t operate in Evansville just yet so the only Chipotle in the Tri-State is not offering delivery.

Customers can even get free delivery on any order of $10 or more for a limited time.

Chipotle is hoping to recover from a series of food safety lapses that have hurt its reputation and stock price.

Comments

comments