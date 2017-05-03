44News | Evansville, IN

Children’s Museum Receives Check from D-Patrick

May 3rd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

D-Patrick presents a check to the Children’s Museum of Evansville for $2,500. Each month the car dealership donates $10 to a charitable organization for every new Ford that is test-driven that month.

cMoe officials said as a not-for-profit organization admission and member fees only cover 40% of the true cost of running the museum and its programs.

cMoe plans to use the money for more interactive experiences for children, school programs and enhancing exhibits.

A different organization is chosen each month to receive the donations from D-Patrick.

The car dealership has donated more than $50,000 to area non-profits through this program.

