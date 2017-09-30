Children’s Museum of Evansville is Turning Eleven

The Children’s Museum of Evansville is turning 11. To celebrate, the museum held a birthday party and scavenger hunt.

Prizes in the city wide scavenger hunt included CMOE family memberships and CMOE swag. The celebration was more than just the prizes won, it’s the impact CMOE has had on the community the last 11 years.

Director of Marketing and Outreach, Ashley McReynolds says, “85% of a child’s brain develops before the age of 5 and so we’re here with those learning experiences for kids. There’s not a lot of opportunities, there have been lots of opportunities here in the last 5 to 10 years, but when we were formed there weren’t a lot of opportunities for children to learn and so we’re hoping that will continue.”

CMOE offers over 18,000 square feet of galleries and exhibits for kids to play and learn. For hours of operations and admission costs visit http://www.cmoekids.org.

