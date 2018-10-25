Children’s March Gives Youth Of Evansville A Voice

An event celebrating love, community, and diversity is set to take place next month in downtown Evansville.

The Children’s Museum of Evansville (cMoe), YWCA Evansville, Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library, Old National Bank, and the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana are hosting the 2018 Love Not Hate Expressions Exhibition and Children’s March on Evansville.

As opposed to addressing the negative rhetoric, the intentions of the march and art exhibition is to shine a positive light on children and families that deal with bias and prejudices.

The Children’s March on Evansville will take place on November 4th at 3:00PM. A rally prior to the March begins at 1:00PM at the Old National Bank with sign making, speakers and more. The first 100 children receive march t-shirts, and no pre-registration is required.

The Love Not Hate Expressions is an exhibition that will celebrate respect, equality & diversity through art. Community youth are invited to submit works of art that reflects love not hate. Art can be submitted in various forms (i.e. photographs, paintings, video, sculptures, etc.) and collected October 15th to November 2nd at cMoe. Love Not Hate Expressions Exhibit is not juried, and has no registration fee.

More information on the exhibit and march can be seen by clicking here.

