Children's International Film Festival Coming to the Evansville Museum February 5th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

It’s time once again for the Children’s International Film Festival. Its presented by the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana.

The festival is set for this Saturday, February 10th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Evansville Museum. This year, they’ll be showing three international films, all of which are free and open to the public.

11 a.m. – Mia and the Migoo: The film is a fable-like journey of a young girl who must overcome her fears on a quest to find her father and save the world from destruction. The movie is rated PG and is recommended for ages five and up.

1 p.m. – Mune: Guardian of the Moon: This breathtaking adventure from the producers of The Little Prince follows forest faun Mune, who is named the new Guardian of the Moon. Mune seems wholly unprepared to take on such a weighty responsibility, which excites the corrupt ex-guardian Necross. It is up to unlikely hero Mune and his friend Glim – a headstrong young girl with wax for skin – to save the sun and restore order to the world. The movie is rated PG and is recommended for ages seven and up.

3 p.m. – Extraordinary Tales: Five of Edgar Allan Poe’s best-known stories are brought to vivid life in this visually stunning, heart-pounding animated anthology featuring Sir Christopher Lee, Bela Lugosi, Julian Sands, Roger Corman and Guillermo del Toro. Murderous madmen, sinister villains, and cloaked ghouls stalk the darkened corridors of Poe’s imagination, as his haunting tales are given a terrifying new twist by some of the most beloved figures in horror film history. This movie is rated PG 13 and is recommended for ages 13 and up.

