Children’s Clothing Retailer Gymboree to File for Bankruptcy

Children’s clothing store, Gymboree, is getting ready to file for bankruptcy as it faces a June 1st interest payment on its debt. The San Francisco-based retailer operates about 1,300 stores nationwide, including one location in Evansville at Eastland Mall.

Gymboree hasn’t posted an annual profit since 2011, with losses totaling more than $800 million.

In 2016, the company agreed to sell its play-center business to a Singapore-based investment group for $127.5 million, which narrowed Gymboree’s focus to apparel.

There is no word on when the company will officially file for bankruptcy.

